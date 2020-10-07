Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Building
The Cannondale railroad station in Connecticut. Had to use an old photo because no time to take any today. Oct20words building
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
452
photos
49
followers
31
following
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973U
Taken
31st July 2020 9:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
railroad
,
building
,
station
,
cannondale
,
oct20words
