356 / 365
Orange
Oct20words orange
Taken at the farm stand on Thursday.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
7th October 2020 11:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
pumpkins
,
oct20words
KV
ace
Perfect choice for orange... Orange is one of my favorite colors as evidenced by the paint color called "Punkin'" on my 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL.
October 10th, 2020
sheri
Love the pile of orange.
October 10th, 2020
bkb in the city
Nice shot
October 10th, 2020
