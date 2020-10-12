Previous
Weather 1 by jb030958
Weather 1

Going to be a rainy 24 hours from the tail end of Hurricane Delta from Louisiana. Looking out the back door it’s a dreary sight. But in Weather 2 those same raindrops look like bokeh!
12th October 2020

Jennie B.

@jb030958
Jennie B.
Photo Details

