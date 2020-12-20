Previous
Snow day #1
Snow day #1

Went to visit the kiddos today and we did some sledding in the backyard. Ethan was a pro walking up and down the hill and at rolling off the sled just before hitting a tree.
20th December 2020

Jennie B.

@jb030958
