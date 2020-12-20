Sign up
Photo 415
Snow day #1
Went to visit the kiddos today and we did some sledding in the backyard. Ethan was a pro walking up and down the hill and at rolling off the sled just before hitting a tree.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
540
photos
46
followers
26
following
113% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
18th December 2020 11:49pm
Tags
snow
,
sledding
,
ethan
