Photo 422
Red berries
A December bonus word. Bogged down today with bills to pay and things to do. 😔
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
415
416
417
418
419
420
421
422
416
126
417
418
419
420
421
422
4
365
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
17th December 2020 11:00pm
Public
dec20words
