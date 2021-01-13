Previous
Sidewalk shadow by jb030958
Sidewalk shadow

As I was walking this morning I noticed this tree shadow on the sidewalk. I continued past it then turned back to take a quick picture because I liked it.
Happy Wednesday everyone!
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Jennie B.

