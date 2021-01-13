Sign up
Photo 435
Sidewalk shadow
As I was walking this morning I noticed this tree shadow on the sidewalk. I continued past it then turned back to take a quick picture because I liked it.
Happy Wednesday everyone!
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973U
Taken
13th January 2021 6:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
shadow
,
sidewalk
