Previous
Next
Weeds by jb030958
Photo 439

Weeds

The weeds are already growing in the yard. 😔Using this shot from last week as it was too cold, windy and dreary to go out today.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise