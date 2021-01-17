Sign up
Photo 439
Weeds
The weeds are already growing in the yard. 😔Using this shot from last week as it was too cold, windy and dreary to go out today.
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Tags
weeds
