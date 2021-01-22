Previous
Little School House by jb030958
Little School House

Spotted this little school house on the side of the road in Wilton, CT. Made my husband stop the car and I jumped out to take this photo. There was a sign that said it was moved to this spot from another location.
22nd January 2021

Jennie B.

@jb030958
