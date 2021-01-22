Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 444
Little School House
Spotted this little school house on the side of the road in Wilton, CT. Made my husband stop the car and I jumped out to take this photo. There was a sign that said it was moved to this spot from another location.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
579
photos
53
followers
29
following
121% complete
View this month »
437
438
439
440
441
442
443
444
Latest from all albums
439
134
440
135
441
442
443
444
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
21st January 2021 12:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
school
,
house
,
ct
,
wilton
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close