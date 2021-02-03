Previous
With Love by jb030958
With Love

This is a part of a suncatcher that was a birthday gift from my mom years ago.
Photo taken last month but using it to fill in my February month of hearts. ♥️
Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
