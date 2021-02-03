Sign up
With Love
This is a part of a suncatcher that was a birthday gift from my mom years ago.
Photo taken last month but using it to fill in my February month of hearts. ♥️
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
12th January 2021 3:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
heart
,
suncatcher
