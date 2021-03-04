Sign up
Photo 485
Leaves
Green leaves placed around a candle. Trying to be creative, lol.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
636
photos
60
followers
32
following
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
3rd March 2021 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
rainbow2021
JackieR
ace
Selective colour works very well
March 4th, 2021
