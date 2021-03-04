Previous
Leaves by jb030958
Leaves

Green leaves placed around a candle. Trying to be creative, lol.
4th March 2021

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
JackieR
Selective colour works very well
March 4th, 2021  
