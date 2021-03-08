Sign up
Photo 489
Red glasses
Opened up the calendar this morning to see it is red day again. I had other items in mind for today but then right before my eyes I see my red glasses! Guess I will use the tomato photo next week.
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
Tags
red
,
glasses
,
rainbow2021
