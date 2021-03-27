Previous
Shades of purple by jb030958
Shades of purple

Took this photo of flowers from my birthday 2 weeks ago. Nothing blooming in our garden yet so this is the only purple I have for today.
Have a good weekend!
Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
Photo Details

