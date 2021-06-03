Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 576
Tiny
I found this little bird egg in my yard recently. I don’t know what kind of bird it would have been but it did have a cute speckled shell.
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
741
photos
63
followers
35
following
158% complete
View this month »
570
571
572
573
574
575
576
577
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
8th June 2021 3:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
egg
,
tiny
,
june21words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close