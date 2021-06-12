Previous
Next
Written by jb030958
Photo 584

Written

This is one note from a few pages of notes that my mom took when we went to the Catskills. It looks like she was trying to keep on a budget while we are on this little weekend vacation. My parents had old 38mm film from this trip and I remember watching it many, many years ago. I believe I was 5 years old at the time. Look at the price of the gas!!! $2.62 can’t even by 1 gallon now!
When I cleaned out my parents house there were many papers/notes that I couldn’t understand why they kept them. I’m actually glad that I saved this and it may not look like anything to anyone, but it’s special to me.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise