This is one note from a few pages of notes that my mom took when we went to the Catskills. It looks like she was trying to keep on a budget while we are on this little weekend vacation. My parents had old 38mm film from this trip and I remember watching it many, many years ago. I believe I was 5 years old at the time. Look at the price of the gas!!! $2.62 can’t even by 1 gallon now!

When I cleaned out my parents house there were many papers/notes that I couldn’t understand why they kept them. I’m actually glad that I saved this and it may not look like anything to anyone, but it’s special to me.