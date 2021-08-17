Sign up
“It’s my turn, get out please”
Was watching the birds at the feeder and the guy inside would not get out of there! Even after he was asked nicely by the one hovering. Lol
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
779
photos
62
followers
32
following
167% complete
View this month »
605
606
607
608
609
610
611
612
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
16th August 2021 10:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
feeder
,
sixws-121
CAT Carter19
ace
Love this!
August 17th, 2021
