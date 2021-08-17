Previous
“It’s my turn, get out please” by jb030958
Photo 612

“It’s my turn, get out please”

Was watching the birds at the feeder and the guy inside would not get out of there! Even after he was asked nicely by the one hovering. Lol
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
CAT Carter19 ace
Love this!
August 17th, 2021  
