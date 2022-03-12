Sign up
Photo 730
Cake!
This was the delicious cake my husband and I had for our birthdays. His is today (16th) and mine was the 9th so the kids had us over on the 12th for a wonderful day.
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
919
photos
52
followers
28
following
723
724
725
726
727
728
729
730
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973U
Taken
12th March 2022 5:08pm
Tags
cake
,
birthday
