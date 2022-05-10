Sign up
Photo 754
Trail walk
Taking a little walk on the Norwalk River Valley Trail.
10th May 2022
10th May 22
2
0
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
754
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973U
Taken
10th May 2022 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ct
,
nrvt
Krista Marson
ace
nice place to be
May 10th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Lovely light and shadows
May 10th, 2022
