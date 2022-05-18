Previous
Next
WWII Destroyer USS Laffey by jb030958
Photo 757

WWII Destroyer USS Laffey

Taken aboard the WWII Aircraft Carrier USS Yorktown. Visited this naval and maritime museum at Patriots Point.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise