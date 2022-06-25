Previous
1st "real" cut by jb030958
1st "real" cut

I didn't take this photo but it's too funny not to post it. Aiden got his first real haircut a few days ago. The only reason he's in the barbers chair is because he was given a lollipop.🤣
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Jennie B.

