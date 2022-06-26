Previous
Michelle & Justin by jb030958
Photo 775

Michelle & Justin

My youngest and her boyfriend. They were over yesterday to celebrate a belated Father's Day. My poor husband was sick with a virus last week so yesterday we had a redo. It was a fun day.
Kathy A ace
Nice looking couple
June 27th, 2022  
