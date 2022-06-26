Sign up
Photo 775
Michelle & Justin
My youngest and her boyfriend. They were over yesterday to celebrate a belated Father's Day. My poor husband was sick with a virus last week so yesterday we had a redo. It was a fun day.
26th June 2022
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Tags
justin
,
michelle
Kathy A
ace
Nice looking couple
June 27th, 2022
