Previous
Next
Aiden’s eyes by jb030958
Photo 783

Aiden’s eyes

Took many photos of the grandkids the other day. I really like this close up of Aiden as he was looking directly at me.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
my goodness, so beautiful!
July 5th, 2022  
Jennie B.
Thanks Lynn. Just posted his whole face and if you would like to see it just see the “view this month”.
July 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise