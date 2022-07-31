Sign up
Photo 803
Can you please hurry, I’m hungry!
Two little sparrows at the teapot bird feeder this morning. This little feeder is outside my kitchen window so this was taken through the window.
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Views
2
2
365
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
31st July 2022 5:51pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
feeder
,
sixws-132
