Previous
Next
My favorite boys by jb030958
Photo 819

My favorite boys

Ethan and Aiden taking a break from playing. It's a messy background shot as this was taken on the garage steps.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise