Previous
Next
Dessert by jb030958
Photo 882

Dessert

One of the best desserts on our vacation. Chocolate mousse in a shortbread crust with hazelnuts.
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
241% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact