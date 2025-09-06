Previous
Do you see the heart? by jb030958
Photo 884

Do you see the heart?

Upper Antelope Canyon in Page, Arizona. We were walking through the canyon with a guide and he told us to look up. That's when we spotted the opening that looked like a heart!
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
