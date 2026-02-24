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Icicles by jb030958
Photo 891

Icicles

It was a frigid winter. These icicles were hanging off of our roof. I took this photo through our window.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
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