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Photo 891
Icicles
It was a frigid winter. These icicles were hanging off of our roof. I took this photo through our window.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
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Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
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Photo Details
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1
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365
Camera
SM-S906U
Taken
24th February 2026 7:02am
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