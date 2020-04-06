Sign up
Blossoms........
From a better day. Yesterday's rainy weather kept me in all day. Looking through my phone photos I found this from a few weeks ago.
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Views
3
3
Album
This & That
Camera
SM-G973U
Taken
30th March 2020 11:19am
Tags
blossom
