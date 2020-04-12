Previous
Happy Easter! by jb030958
10 / 365

Happy Easter!

To all my 365 friends a very Happy Easter and if you do not celebrate Easter then a Happy Sunday to you. My hope is that all our family and friends will be safe and stay well.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
Cathy ace
Happy Easter to you! Beautiful deep hue of pink along the edges of the rose petals!
April 12th, 2020  
