Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
19 / 365
The Cake
This is the cake I made for my friends birthday today. It’s a chocolate chip cake. I am not too crazy about how the glaze came out, but I hope it tastes better than it looks!
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
208
photos
39
followers
29
following
5% complete
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Latest from all albums
186
16
187
17
18
188
189
19
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
This & That
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
24th April 2020 1:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
birthday
,
scratch
,
homemade
JackieR
ace
May I come to the party?? Looks delish!!!
April 24th, 2020
Jennie B.
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Hi Jackie, wish there could be a party. I’m driving it over to her house and leaving on her front steps when she gets home from work. Not the usual birthday that’s for sure.
April 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Hi Jackie, wish there could be a party. I’m driving it over to her house and leaving on her front steps when she gets home from work. Not the usual birthday that’s for sure.