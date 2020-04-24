Previous
The Cake by jb030958
The Cake

This is the cake I made for my friends birthday today. It’s a chocolate chip cake. I am not too crazy about how the glaze came out, but I hope it tastes better than it looks!
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
JackieR ace
May I come to the party?? Looks delish!!!
April 24th, 2020  
Jennie B. ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Hi Jackie, wish there could be a party. I’m driving it over to her house and leaving on her front steps when she gets home from work. Not the usual birthday that’s for sure.
April 24th, 2020  
