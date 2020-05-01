Sign up
Mixer April 1-30
A great big thank you to
@mzzhope
for putting this collage of my mixer together!🥰
1st May 2020
1st May 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Photo Details
Tags
collage
,
mixer
,
30-shots2020
Mallory
ace
Love it. And I really love the matching boarder and text! :)
May 2nd, 2020
