Half and Half by jb030958
29 / 365

Half and Half

Trying the Half and Half concept. This photo is from my back patio, 1/2 brick paver, 1/2 doormat.
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
