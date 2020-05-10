Previous
Blue Jay by jb030958
31 / 365

Blue Jay

I was so excited to see a Blue Jay in the yard this morning! We have mostly little Sparrows and Cardinals but rarely see these birds. Luckily I had my camera sitting next to me on another chair. I grabbed it and took a few shots through the window.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
