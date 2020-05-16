Sign up
Half clover half bike path
Filling in some blank days on This & That album.
Saw some clover along the bike path this morning and thought it could work for mayhalf20.
16th May 2020
16th May 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
274
photos
47
followers
33
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
This & That
Camera
SM-G973U
Taken
30th May 2020 7:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clover
,
path
,
blacktop
,
mayhalf20
