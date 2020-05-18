Previous
Tiny flowers by jb030958
38 / 365

Tiny flowers

These tiny flowers are in my neighbors front yard. We don’t know the name of them but I’m sure one of my 365 friends knows what these are! Please let me know if you do and thanks!
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
Jennie B.
BeckyJo ace
I think they’re called Star of Bethlehem. I have patches of them here and there too.
May 19th, 2020  
Jennie B. ace
@beckyk365 Oh thank you BeckyJo! I knew a gardener would have the answer! :).
May 19th, 2020  
