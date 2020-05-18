Sign up
Tiny flowers
These tiny flowers are in my neighbors front yard. We don’t know the name of them but I’m sure one of my 365 friends knows what these are! Please let me know if you do and thanks!
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Tags
flowers
BeckyJo
ace
I think they’re called Star of Bethlehem. I have patches of them here and there too.
May 19th, 2020
Jennie B.
ace
@beckyk365
Oh thank you BeckyJo! I knew a gardener would have the answer! :).
May 19th, 2020
