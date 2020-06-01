Sign up
Brynn
This is 2year old Brynn. She was being shy since we hadn’t seen her in almost 3 months. Finally got this little smile!
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
This & That
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
31st May 2020 5:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
brynn
judith deacon
ace
What beautiful eyes she has!
June 2nd, 2020
