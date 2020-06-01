Previous
Brynn by jb030958
57 / 365

Brynn

This is 2year old Brynn. She was being shy since we hadn’t seen her in almost 3 months. Finally got this little smile!
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
Photo Details

judith deacon ace
What beautiful eyes she has!
June 2nd, 2020  
