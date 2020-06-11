Previous
Welcome little one by jb030958
Welcome little one

I was lucky to catch this fledgling getting ready to leave the nest. First he poked his head out, then looked around and then inched his way out. He fluttered his wings up to the tree that is very close to his nest.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Jennie B.

