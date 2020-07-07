Previous
Dill Pickles by jb030958
79 / 365

Dill Pickles

Just finished the first batch of processed dill pickles. I made a “no heat” batch last week and they were very good. The reason to process them is that they can stay in a pantry unopened for up to a year. Next time bread and butter pickles. 😃
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
KV ace
I didn't have to wait long to see this... just saw the cucumbers... very nice. I bet they are yummy and the jars of pickles = excellent subject!
July 7th, 2020  
