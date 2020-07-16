Sign up
81 / 365
Gift
A friend who I haven’t seen in months stopped over for a visit today. She brought me these pretty roses and I just had to take a photo of them.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
0
0
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
352
photos
49
followers
36
following
22% complete
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
266
80
267
268
269
270
81
271
Views
1
Album
This & That
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
16th July 2020 1:36am
Privacy
Public
Tags
roses
