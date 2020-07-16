Previous
Gift by jb030958
81 / 365

Gift

A friend who I haven’t seen in months stopped over for a visit today. She brought me these pretty roses and I just had to take a photo of them.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
