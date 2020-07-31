Previous
Some kind of circle 🤣 by jb030958
83 / 365

Some kind of circle 🤣

I don't know what this big thing is but I couldn't resist taking a quick photo since it is circular!
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
