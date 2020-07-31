Sign up
83 / 365
Some kind of circle 🤣
I don't know what this big thing is but I couldn't resist taking a quick photo since it is circular!
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
369
photos
49
followers
35
following
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
280
281
282
283
284
285
83
286
Views
8
Album
This & That
Camera
SM-G973U
Taken
31st July 2020 9:06am
Tags
wheel
,
julycircles2020
