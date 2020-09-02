Sign up
88 / 365
Saw
This is the saw that gave me the idea for sawdust which I put on my other album. So another SeptSSubjects word.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
406
photos
49
followers
34
following
Tags
saw
,
septssubjects
