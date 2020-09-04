Sign up
Seaweed on the Sand
Taken last week at the beach. So many S words can be found there!
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
This & That
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
3rd September 2020 8:43pm
sand
seaweed
septssubjects
KV
ace
Nice detail and shadows... the sand makes a perfect background.
September 8th, 2020
Kathy
ace
Nice textures. The sand is so white.
September 8th, 2020
