Scenery
Taken on our way down Deer Mountain. This was the easier part of the trail. The scenery was beautiful. The Aspen trees on the left are so pretty and they almost make a tinkling sound when there is a breeze.
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Views
1
Album
This & That
Camera
SM-G973U
Taken
22nd September 2020 5:12pm
Tags
mountain
,
park
,
national
,
rocky
,
hike
,
septssubjects
