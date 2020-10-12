Previous
Next
Weather 2 by jb030958
100 / 365

Weather 2

Like this one so much more because the raindrops appear to look like bokeh.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise