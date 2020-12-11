Previous
Next
Peace ornament by jb030958
118 / 365

Peace ornament

I know it’s not quite in focus (I was using the macro lens) but I like how the sparkles look.
11th December 2020 11th Dec 20

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise