125 / 365
Snow day #2
Brynn on the other hand was not so good at walking up the hill or sledding but still had tons of fun.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Album
This & That
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
18th December 2020 11:50pm
Tags
snow
,
sledding
,
brynn
