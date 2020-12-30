Sign up
127 / 365
Bye Bye
Another photo today for “looking back”. Getting ready to start the new planner and hoping it will be filling up with fun things to do this year once we get the vaccine.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Tags
planner
,
dec20words
