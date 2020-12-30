Previous
Bye Bye by jb030958
127 / 365

Bye Bye

Another photo today for “looking back”. Getting ready to start the new planner and hoping it will be filling up with fun things to do this year once we get the vaccine.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Jennie B.

