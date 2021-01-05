Sign up
129 / 365
Trying #2
Another attempt at the theme-thirds.
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Photo Details
Album
This & That
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
5th January 2021 5:16am
Tags
rings
,
theme-thirds
