136 / 365
Focus
Focusing on the next bud.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Tags
bud
,
orchid
