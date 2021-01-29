Sign up
139 / 365
Colored Pencils
Just some colored pencils today.
Happy Friday!
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Views
3
Album
This & That
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
29th January 2021 3:46am
Tags
pencils
,
colored
