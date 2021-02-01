Sign up
Previous
Next
140 / 365
Bloom #4
The 4th bloom on the orchid to bloom. Thought I would change it to b&w just to make it different.
Happy Monday!
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
Views
2
Album
This & That
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
1st February 2021 2:25am
Tags
b&w
,
bloom
,
orchid
