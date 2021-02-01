Previous
Bloom #4 by jb030958
Bloom #4

The 4th bloom on the orchid to bloom. Thought I would change it to b&w just to make it different.
Happy Monday!
1st February 2021

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
